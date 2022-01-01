The Kremlin has said that long-standing Western accusations that Russia commits sabotage in the US and Europe are "empty and ephemeral" and have not been proven.

"No confirmation of the existence of sabotage campaigns has been established even in the course of special proceedings that have been attempted in the United States and European capitals," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The comments were made when asked about reports that the US had suspended certain measures to counter such alleged Russian sabotage campaigns.

Peskov said that the administration of US President Donald Trump was merely trying to get rid of "everything ineffective, corrupt and implausible," something he said was "understandable."

The United States and its European allies have repeatedly accused Russia of conducting sabotage campaigns in the West, including against energy infrastructure.