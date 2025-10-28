AMERICAS
US naval mobilisation in South America
South American waters run hot with growing
Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
October 28, 2025

What has the US deployed?

  • 10 warships, including the USS Gerald R Ford, the largest in the US fleet

  • One nuclear-powered submarine

  • One F-35 fighter jet

    What’s happening?

  • Since early September, the US military has launched 10 strikes on alleged drug vessels, killing around 40 people

  • President Trump has accused Venezuelan President Maduro, without evidence, of leading the crime gang Tren de Aragua

  • Maduro condemned the deployment of the Gerald R Ford, calling it a US attempt to stage “a new eternal war” against Venezuela

