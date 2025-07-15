WORLD
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Slovakia has been blocking the EU's latest sanctions package until its concerns are addressed over a separate EU proposal to phase out imports of Russian gas by January 1, 2028.
Kallas also said that EU foreign ministers will discuss Russian frozen assets during an informal meeting at the end of August. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

The European Union did not approve the 18th Russia sanctions package, the EU's foreign chief Kaja Kallas has said after a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

She said on Tuesday that she was "really sad" the sanctions did not get approved, but hopeful a deal will be reached on Wednesday, adding that the ball is in Slovakia's court.

Slovakia has been blocking the EU's latest sanctions package until its concerns are addressed over a separate EU proposal to phase out imports of Russian gas by January 1, 2028.

All elements of the package had been agreed, although one member state still had a reservation about a proposed lower price cap on Russian oil, according to sources on Monday.

The European Commission last month proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its war with Ukraine, aimed at Moscow's energy revenue, its banks, and its military industry.

The new package proposes banning transactions with Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as banks that engage in sanctions circumvention.

It also proposes a floating price cap on Russian oil of 15 percent below the average market price of crude in the previous three months, EU diplomats have said.

Kallas also said that EU foreign ministers will discuss Russian frozen assets during an informal meeting at the end of August.

“It’s important that everybody hears everybody’s arguments, and then we can also come up with compromises to address these sensitivities”, Kallas added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
