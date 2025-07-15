The European Union did not approve the 18th Russia sanctions package, the EU's foreign chief Kaja Kallas has said after a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

She said on Tuesday that she was "really sad" the sanctions did not get approved, but hopeful a deal will be reached on Wednesday, adding that the ball is in Slovakia's court.

Slovakia has been blocking the EU's latest sanctions package until its concerns are addressed over a separate EU proposal to phase out imports of Russian gas by January 1, 2028.

All elements of the package had been agreed, although one member state still had a reservation about a proposed lower price cap on Russian oil, according to sources on Monday.

The European Commission last month proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its war with Ukraine, aimed at Moscow's energy revenue, its banks, and its military industry.