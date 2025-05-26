Ireland will move forward with legislation to suspend trade with Israeli firms based in the occupied Palestinian territories, a top Irish official has said.

Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence, Simon Harris, noted that the government will seek a formal decision on the legislation on Tuesday.

He hopes that the Committee on Foreign Affairs will begin reviewing the bill as early as next week.

Ireland, one of the European Union member states that strongly criticises Israel over its attacks on Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories, last year proposed suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which governs economic and political relations between the two sides.

“The world has to act and the world has not done nearly enough,” Harris said, calling for stronger international efforts to secure a ceasefire, release hostages and ensure access to humanitarian aid.

The European Union decided to review the agreement, but Harris called that step insufficient.

“In my view, in the view of Ireland, it needs to be more than reviewed. It needs to be suspended because it cannot be business as usual whilst this is being carried out in Gaza,” Harris said.

Ireland’s Independent Senator Frances Black introduced a bill in 2018 aimed at banning trade with Israel and ending economic support for illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories. Despite progressing through various legislative stages, the bill has not yet become law.

Israel has permitted hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers to build homes in the occupied Palestinian territories — a move that is in direct violation of UN resolutions.

The Guardian exposed that major travel companies, including Booking.com and Airbnb, have helped Jewish settlers commercialise land in these occupied areas.