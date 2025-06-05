US
2 min read
Trade war hits emerging markets harder than pandemic: IMF
Trump told a rally that he would double steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 percent, in a fresh escalation of his global trade war.
Trade war hits emerging markets harder than pandemic: IMF
Emerging markets were “steering through the fog” due to the unpredictability of Trump’s trade policy, Gopinath said. / Reuters
June 5, 2025

The shock from trade war brings differential effects for central banks in emerging markets, in contrast with the COVID pandemic, when they could quickly ease monetary policy, the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Gita Gopinath said.

In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, the fund's first deputy managing director said the unpredictable impact of tariffs on developing economies and global markets would make the task of their central bankers harder.

"This time the challenge is going to be greater for them, compared to the pandemic," she said.

Gopinath said emerging markets were “steering through the fog” due to the unpredictability of Trump’s trade policy, making the situation even more precarious.


Trump’s unpredictable trade policy

Trump hit imports from almost every country in the world with a 10 percent baseline tariff in April, plus 25 percent duties on the steel, aluminium and car sectors.

Recommended

He also unveiled steeper tariffs on dozens of countries, but has paused them until July to give space for negotiations.

The US and China last month agreed to lower tariffs temporarily after talks in Geneva, but Trump subsequently accused Beijing of violating the truce.

On Friday, Trump told a rally in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, that he would double steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 percent, in a fresh escalation of his global trade war.

While Trump believes his trade war will boost the US economy, the OECD slashed its forecast for US growth to 1.6 percent -- down from 2.2 percent in its previous outlook and the biggest revision among wealthy nations.

RelatedTRT Global - China 'firmly rejects' US claim of violating tariff deal

Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing