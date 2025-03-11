US and Ukrainian officials will meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will meet with senior Ukrainian officials led by Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide.

Zelenskyy met Monday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.



However, the president will not be joining the talks.

Rubio also said that Zelenskyy will not be part of their meetings.

"Our meetings are with the delegation they’ve sent – their national security advisor, their defense minister, and their foreign minister – is my understanding," he told reporters en route to Saudi Arabia.

Rubio will meet with Ukrainian officials for the first time since President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery Oval Office exchange last month in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly berated Zelenskyy, alleging he is ungrateful for years of American military and economic aid for his war-ravaged nation.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the argument, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and press conference were canceled. ​​​​​

Trump has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, engaged directly with Russia and has stopped military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kiev.