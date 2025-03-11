INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
US, Ukraine due to hold talks in Saudi Arabia
Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to meet with senior Ukrainian officials
US, Ukraine due to hold talks in Saudi Arabia
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Saudi Arabia / Reuters
March 11, 2025

US and Ukrainian officials will meet Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will meet with senior Ukrainian officials led by Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide.

Zelenskyy met Monday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.

However, the president will not be joining the talks.

Rubio also said that Zelenskyy will not be part of their meetings.

"Our meetings are with the delegation they’ve sent – their national security advisor, their defense minister, and their foreign minister – is my understanding," he told reporters en route to Saudi Arabia.

Rubio will meet with Ukrainian officials for the first time since President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery Oval Office exchange last month in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly berated Zelenskyy, alleging he is ungrateful for years of American military and economic aid for his war-ravaged nation.

Zelenskyy departed the White House following the argument, and a planned signing ceremony for a deal on critical minerals and press conference were canceled. ​​​​​

Trump has called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine, engaged directly with Russia and has stopped military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kiev.

Recommended

Saudi Arabia also hosted last month's talks between Moscow and Washington.

Rubio said both Russia and Ukraine need to come to an understanding that there is no military solution to this situation.

"The Russians can’t conquer all of Ukraine, and obviously it’ll be very difficult for Ukraine in any reasonable time period to sort of force the Russians back all the way to where they were in 2014," he added.

He also said that the US may resume military aid to Ukraine if Tuesday's talks go well.

On a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine, Rubio said it is on the table but is not the main topic on the agenda of the meeting.

Zelenskyy said Kiev's position in the US-Ukraine talks will be "fully constructive" and expressed hope for "practical outcomes."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative