The death toll from a major explosion in Iran's most important container port of Bandar Abbas rose to at least 65, with over 1,200 injured, state media has said, as firefighters battled a blaze that Iranian officials said was now under control 48 hours after the start of the fire.

Saturday's blast took place in the Shahid Rajaee section of the port, Iran's biggest container hub. Efforts to put out the ensuing blaze have continued since with sporadic fires breaking out due to wind and flammable goods in the containers, some releasing toxic emissions in the area, according to state media on Monday.

"After putting the huge fire under control, rescue operations are underway, the number of the dead in this incident has reached 65," Iran's state media said, citing the governor of Hormozgan Province, in which Bandar Abbas is situated.

"Removing containers could take up to two weeks", it added.

Iran's ISNA news agency cited its interior minister Eskandar Momeni as saying national operations to confront the fire in Shahid Rajaee had ended and the management of firefighting had been handed over to local authorities.

"Shortcomings in regards to not respecting security protocols have been identified and some of the individuals at fault have been summoned", Momeni said, according to state media.

Sabotage?