AFRICA
'Great Day for Africa' — Trump confirms DRC-Rwanda peace deal
Donald Trump announces brokering peace deal between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, saying long-running conflict is nearing a resolution with formal signing expected in Washington next week.
"I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do," says Trump, referring to his role in brokering deals in Africa, Middle East, other conflicts. / AP
June 21, 2025

US President Donald Trump has taken credit for a peace deal negotiated in Washington DC between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda — and complained that he would not get a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

The warring African nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they had initialed an agreement aimed at ending the conflict in eastern DRC — to be formally signed in the US capital next week.

"This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!" Trump said in a Truth Social post confirming the breakthrough.

But Trump also complained that he had been overlooked by the Norwegian Nobel Committee for his mediating role in conflicts between India and Pakistan, as well as Serbia and Kosovo.

He also demanded credit for "keeping peace" between Egypt and Ethiopia and brokering the Abraham Accords, a series of agreements aiming to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Trump campaigned for office as a "peacemaker" who would use his negotiating skills to quickly end war in Ukraine and Gaza genocide, although both conflicts are still raging five months into his presidency.

Indian officials have denied that he had any role in its ceasefire with Pakistan. Islamabad has however acknowledged Trump's role and nominated him for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

Signing in DC

The president said officials from DRC and Rwanda would be in Washington on Monday for their signing, although their joint statement said they would put pen to paper on June 27.

The resource-rich eastern DRC, which borders Rwanda, has been plagued by violence for three decades, with a resurgence since the anti-government M23 armed group went on a renewed offensive at the end of 2021.

The deal — which builds on a declaration of principles signed in April — was reached during three days of talks between the neighbors in Washington, according to their statement.

Trump has received multiple Nobel Peace Prize nominations from supporters and loyal lawmakers over the years.

He has made no secret of his irritation at missing out on the prestigious award, bringing it up as recently as February during an Oval Office meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Barack Obama won the prize soon after taking office in 2009, and Trump complained during his 2024 election campaign that his Democratic predecessor was not worthy of the honour.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
