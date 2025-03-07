The ongoing trade tensions between China and the United States have once again intensified, with sharp rhetoric and retaliatory tariffs marking the latest round of economic conflict. This has led analysts to speculate whether the two sides are engaged in political posturing or if the world has truly entered a full-scale trade war between the two largest economies.

“If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end,” the Chinese Embassy in the US said in a post on March 5 on X (formerly Twitter), quoting from the official statement, also posted on X , from Chinese Foreign Ministry a day earlier.

Some analysts see the latest Chinese statement—especially its explicit readiness for “any type of war” and the reference to “fighting till the end”—as unprecedented, marking Beijing’s most aggressive stance yet in the China-US trade war and signaling a strategic escalation. However, Chinese experts argue that despite the sharper rhetoric, Beijing’s official position remains unchanged.

Henry Huiyao Wang, a former Councillor of the State Council of China, dismisses the idea that Beijing’s recent response represents a dramatic shift.

"No, I don't think this is anything different than what China previously said," he tells TRT World, noting that China’s counter-tariffs remain measured compared to the sweeping tariff hikes imposed by the United States.

"China has only applied tariffs on 80-100 product categories, whereas the US has raised tariffs across all categories. Therefore, I don't believe this is a tit-for-tat measure, but a reserved, mild and symbolic response by China,” says Wang, who is also the founder and president of the Beijing-based Center for China and Globalization (CCG).

The strong rhetoric is primarily aimed at the domestic audience rather than marking a fundamental change in Beijing’s trade war strategy, he says.

But the Chinese leaders could also be using this posturing to test the waters.

Related How does the Chinese leadership view Trump’s comeback?

Rorry Daniels, Managing Director of the Asia Society Policy Institute, says that Beijing's stance is a calculated move to strengthen its negotiating position.

"I think China has determined that there is no benefit in conceding its position before negotiations begin. Beijing has looked at President Trump’s priorities and decided to build some leverage for a tough negotiation," she tells TRT World from New York.

This, Daniels argues, explains the targeting of American agricultural products and the use of assertive language.

There are others who caution against reading too much into the Chinese statement.

Julien Chaisse, a Law Professor at the City University of Hong Kong, agrees that the sharp rhetoric is notable but does not necessarily indicate a drastic departure from China’s previous stance.

"China has always framed trade disputes with the US as part of a broader effort to resist economic pressure. In my view, that has not changed," he tells TRT World, pointing out that while the phrase "fight to the end" might suggest a hard line, China’s actual responses have remained measured and dependent on Washington’s next moves.

Before this latest statement, arguably the strongest official remarks from China came on March 7, 2023 , when then-Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that US policy risked leading to “confrontation and conflict” if it persisted with its “all-round containment and suppression” of China, labeling it a “zero-sum game.”

Qin had cautioned, “If the United States does not hit the brake but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

Is this a full-scale trade war?

China’s latest statement came after US President Donald Trump’s additional 10 percent tariffs on Chinese imports took effect on March 4, taking the cumulative tariffs imposed in just about a month to 20 percent.

In retaliation, Beijing announced new tariffs of up to 15 percent on key US goods, including chicken, pork, soy, and beef, along with export restrictions and expanded controls on business dealings with US companies. These measures are set to take effect on March 10.

As Washington imposed additional tariffs and Beijing responded with targeted countermeasures, some observers argue that the situation has escalated into a full-scale trade war.

Daniels of Asia Society Policy Institute warns that "an escalatory tariff battle will set up a trade war in which the outcome will be determined by who blinks first."

She suggests that both sides are reluctant to appear weak, making public concessions unlikely. However, the economic toll of prolonged hostilities could eventually compel them to negotiate. “Neither side is likely to concede publicly but each will need to carefully manage the effects of a trade war inside their domestic political economy,” she reasons.

City University of Hong Kong’s Chaisse is more cautious in labeling the situation as a full-fledged trade war, arguing that China’s retaliatory tariffs remain selective rather than comprehensive. "Unlike previous rounds of tariffs, which were often paired with backchannel negotiations, this time, the geopolitical backdrop is much tenser,” he contends.

“Both governments have domestic political reasons to dig in, making compromise harder. That said, calling this a full-scale trade war would be premature," Chaisse argues.

CCG’s Wang concurs, pointing out that “China is already accustomed to this kind of tariff. Despite the 25 percent tariff on China, two-way trade between China and the US has gone up by 20 percent over the last four to five years.”