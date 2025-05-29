Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He also said it was waiting for Kiev's response to a proposed round of talks in Istanbul on Monday for a peace settlement.

"As far as I know, no response has been received yet... we need to wait for a response from the Ukrainian side," Peskov added, calling Kiev's demand that Russia should provide peace conditions before the talks as "non-constructive".

Trump has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent days, warning on Tuesday the Russian leader was "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kiev as his forces made gains on the battlefield.

In response to Trump's remarks, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Putin prioritises Russia's national interests above all else.

Istanbul ‘main platform’ for diplomatic talks