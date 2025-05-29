WORLD
2 min read
Kremlin says no plans yet for Putin-Trump call
Kremlin spokesman Peskov said the Russian president prioritises Moscow’s interests as Trump criticises his refusal to engage in peace talks with Kiev.
Kremlin says no plans yet for Putin-Trump call
Trump criticised Putin for refusing ceasefire negotiations. / Reuters
May 29, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin currently has no plans to speak to US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He also said it was waiting for Kiev's response to a proposed round of talks in Istanbul on Monday for a peace settlement.

"As far as I know, no response has been received yet... we need to wait for a response from the Ukrainian side," Peskov added, calling Kiev's demand that Russia should provide peace conditions before the talks as "non-constructive".

Trump has shown increasing frustration with Putin in recent days, warning on Tuesday the Russian leader was "playing with fire" by refusing to engage in ceasefire talks with Kiev as his forces made gains on the battlefield.

In response to Trump's remarks, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Putin prioritises Russia's national interests above all else.

RelatedTRT Global - NATO commander: Türkiye a pillar of alliance, key to Russia-Ukraine peace

Istanbul ‘main platform’ for diplomatic talks

Recommended

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoygu also noted that the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul is becoming the “main platform” for negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, where the two countries held their first direct talks in three years earlier this month.

“The Istanbul platform is becoming the main platform for conducting negotiations in all areas concerning the Black Sea, the Black Sea deal, the grain deal, and now the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations,” Shoygu said during a meeting with Türkiye’s National Security Council Secretary General Okay Memis.

The report further said that Shoygu thanked Türkiye’s leadership for providing the platform for holding direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“We know that Ankara has made considerable efforts, including in terms of ensuring security, to create optimal conditions for the work of delegations,” Shoygu was further quoted as saying.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit