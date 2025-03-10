BIZTECH
1 min read
'Massive cyberattack' causes X outage globally
Downdetector reported over 40,000 complaints, with major disruptions along the US coasts.
'Massive cyberattack' causes X outage globally
“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post / AP
March 10, 2025

Hours after a series of outages that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a “massive cyberattack.”

“We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post on Monday.

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …”

Complaints about outages spiked on Monday at 6 am Eastern and again at 10 am, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com.

A sustained outage that lasted at least an hour began at noon, with the heaviest disruptions occurring along the United States coasts.

Recommended

Downdetector.com said that 56 percent of problems were reported for the X app, while 33 percent were reported for the website.

In March 2023, the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

RelatedTRT Global - ‘If there's no journalist on the ground, there's no truth’

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent