Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday in South Korea, to seek “positive outcomes,” Beijing confirmed on Wednesday.

The two heads of state will “have an in-depth communication on strategic and long-term issues concerning China-US relations, as well as major issues of mutual concern,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

“China stands ready to work with the US,” Guo told a news conference in Beijing, adding that the country seeks “positive outcomes of this meeting" and hopes to inject "new momentum into the development of China-US relations.”

Specific information regarding the upcoming meeting will be released in due course, he added.