Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa appealed to the international community to put a stop to the "deliberate humanitarian crime" of famine, which he said was being perpetrated in Gaza.

"We appeal to the conscience of humanity. Do not let the children of Gaza starve to death. Do not allow food and water to be used as weapons of war and control. This famine is not a natural disaster, it is a deliberate humanitarian crime, and silence is complicity," he said on Wednesday.

"We hold Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for this deliberate humanitarian catastrophe," Mustafa said at a conference in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with the crisis worsened by an Israeli blockade on all aid since early March.

The United Nations humanitarian office OCHA accused Israel on Tuesday of trying to "weaponise" the flow of aid into Gaza.

"There's no aid to distribute anymore because the aid operation has been strangled," OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

The European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas told her Israeli counterpart in a telephone call Tuesday that the situation was "untenable", urging the resumption of the flow of aid.