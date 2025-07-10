Turksat, Türkiye’s satellite company, has started offering internet service to Syrian people, many of whom have been deprived of online connectivity after years of civil war destroyed the country’s communication infrastructure.

The announcement about the launch of the service came after officials from the two countries met in Damascus this week.

The Turksat satellite, Türkiye’s only one, uses the Ka-band spectrum that can transfer internet at high speeds. The company has installed receiving terminals at various locations in Syria, where digital connectivity was poor due to limited infrastructure.

During the decade-long civil war, the former regime of Bashar al Assad restricted internet access in a bid to stop people from sharing the images and videos of his brutality with the world.