Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed a new US-Ukraine mineral resources agreement as a “win-win” that could help secure vital air defence systems and deepen strategic ties, following talks with US President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy said the agreement, which creates a joint investment fund for mineral extraction and processing, opens the Ukrainian market to American investment and offers a long-term economic and security partnership.

“This mineral resources deal is beneficial for both sides,” he told journalists on Saturday in Kiev.

“I told President Trump I believe our teams will make every effort to move forward constructively and set a firm date for signing,” he was cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the fund would help protect US investments and build trust in Ukraine’s economic future. “In particular, we aim to defend our territory and our people with air defence systems. That’s why we’re ready for these systems to be part of the deal,” he added.

Kiev has already shared its required number of air defence systems with Washington, and Trump expressed a readiness to work on the request, according to Zelenskyy.

He emphasised that “these things are not free” and called for access to purchase US-made weapons.

‘The best form of insurance’