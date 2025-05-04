Nicaragua has notified UNESCO of its withdrawal from the organisation in response to its press prize going to a Nicaraguan newspaper in exile, the UN culture agency's head said.

UNESCO on Saturday handed its annual award to Nicaragua's oldest newspaper, La Prensa, whose staff have been forced to publish from abroad.

Director-General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement on Sunday that Nicaragua's decision would "deprive Nicaragua's population of the benefits of a cooperation focused notably on education and culture".

But the agency's role was also "to defend the freedom of expression everywhere", Azoulay said.