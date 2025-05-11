US President Donald Trump hailed talks with China in Switzerland on Saturday, saying the two sides had negotiated "a total reset in a friendly, but constructive, manner".

"A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland.

Many things were discussed, and much was agreed to." Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding:

"We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. Great progress made!!!"

Pakistan-China-Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Afghanistan hosted the "first meeting of the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral" in Kabul, where they discussed economic cooperation, security collaboration and regional stability.