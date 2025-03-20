AFRICA
Army close to taking control of Presidential Palace from paramilitary RSF group - Sudan TV
After nearly two years of war, the RSF controls most of the west of Sudan and parts of the capital Khartoum, but has been losing ground in central Sudan to the army.
The war has led to what the UN calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis and widespread human rights abuses. / AFP
March 20, 2025

Sudan's state TV said on Thursday that the army is close to taking control of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, marking a significant shift in the two-year-old conflict that threatens to fracture the country.

Late on Wednesday, heavy clashes erupted near the palace, with explosions heard and air strikes by the army targeting central Khartoum, witnesses and military sources told Reuters.

The two military factions staged a coup in 2021, derailing a transition to civilian rule, and warfare broke out in April 2023 after plans for a new transition triggered violent conflict.

The war has led to what the UN calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis and widespread human rights abuses.

SOURCE:REUTERS
