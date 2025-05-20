US
Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran, Trump envoy says
"I met Venezuelan officials in a neutral country today to negotiate an America First strategy. This is only possible because Donald Trump puts Americans first," envoy Richard Grenell.
Air Force veteran Joseph St. Clair released after months of detention in Venezuela / Reuters
May 20, 2025

A US military veteran detained in Venezuela since last year was freed and returned to the United States, a senior White House official said.

"Joe St. Clair is back in America," special presidential envoy Richard Grenell posted on X on Tuesday, adding photos of himself and the freed veteran.

"I met Venezuelan officials in a neutral country today to negotiate an America First strategy. This is only possible because Donald Trump puts Americans first," Grenell added, echoing Trump's slogan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Venezuela Information Minister Freddy Nazareth Nanez said in a message to Reuters news agency that Air Force veteran St. Clair had been released to Grenell on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

A US Air Force veteran, St. Clair "had been wrongfully detained in Venezuela since November 2024," according to his family, which also said he has been safely released.

"This news came suddenly, and we are still processing it — but we are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," the former detainee's parents, Scott and Patti St. Clair, said in a statement.

The family expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and to Grenell.

They also thanked advocacy organisations for their help in the case, and said they remained in "solidarity with the families of those who are still being held."

New beginning

The release comes nearly four months after Caracas freed six Americans detained in the country, in what was presented as a diplomatic breakthrough of sorts with a government that Washington views as hostile.

At the time, Grenell, who serves in a broad role as envoy for special missions, flew to Caracas and met with President Nicolas Maduro, who had called for a "new beginning" in ties with Washington.

Last week, a two-year-old Venezuelan girl, whose parents were deported from the United States without her, was flown home to Caracas, earning Trump rare praise from Venezuela's government.

This week, the US Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end the temporary protected status (TPS) that has legally shielded some 350,000 Venezuelans from potential deportation, while an appeal proceeds in a lower court.

"I reject and repudiate the withdrawal of TPS as a social protection for Venezuelan migrants," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday in response to the Supreme Court decision.

"Migrating is not a crime, taking away THS is," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
