A US military veteran detained in Venezuela since last year was freed and returned to the United States, a senior White House official said.

"Joe St. Clair is back in America," special presidential envoy Richard Grenell posted on X on Tuesday, adding photos of himself and the freed veteran.

"I met Venezuelan officials in a neutral country today to negotiate an America First strategy. This is only possible because Donald Trump puts Americans first," Grenell added, echoing Trump's slogan.

Earlier on Tuesday, Venezuela Information Minister Freddy Nazareth Nanez said in a message to Reuters news agency that Air Force veteran St. Clair had been released to Grenell on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

A US Air Force veteran, St. Clair "had been wrongfully detained in Venezuela since November 2024," according to his family, which also said he has been safely released.

"This news came suddenly, and we are still processing it — but we are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude," the former detainee's parents, Scott and Patti St. Clair, said in a statement.

The family expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and to Grenell.

They also thanked advocacy organisations for their help in the case, and said they remained in "solidarity with the families of those who are still being held."