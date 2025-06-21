ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei retreats to bunker, names successors amid Israeli assaults: Report
Khamenei has suspended electronic communications, speaks with commanders primarily through ‘trusted aide’ to avoid detection, according to The New York Times.
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei retreats to bunker, names successors amid Israeli assaults: Report
A protester carries a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, June 20, 2025. / AP
June 21, 2025

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has taken “an extraordinary series of steps” to safeguard both his life and the leadership structure of the Islamic Republic amid escalating Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing three Iranian officials familiar with emergency war plans, the report said Khamenei has suspended electronic communications and now speaks with commanders primarily through a “trusted aide,” in an effort to avoid detection.

The supreme leader, now “ensconced in a bunker,” has reportedly appointed a line of replacements down the military chain of command, and also named three senior clerics as potential successors in the event of his death, the report added.

The measures come amid Israeli threats to eliminate the Iranian leader.

The officials cited by The New York Times said that Khamenei believes either Israel or the US could attempt to assassinate him.

The report emphasised the seriousness of Iran’s current situation, noting that Khamenei's son Mojtaba, once rumoured to be a frontrunner, is not among the named successors.

Recommended

Security concerns have led the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence to enforce strict measures, including a ban on the use of phones or electronic devices by senior officials and military commanders, the report said.

There has been no comment from the Iranian side regarding the report so far.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'