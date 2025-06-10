TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in Austria
The Foreign Ministry says it is in close contact with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected.
Türkiye expresses condolences after deadly school shooting in Austria
Ankara has said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 10, 2025

Türkiye has expressed deep sorrow over a deadly shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, offering condolences to the victims' families and the Austrian people.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic shooting incident that took place today (10 June) at a school in Graz, Austria,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ankara said it is in close coordination with Austrian authorities to determine whether any Turkish citizens were affected by the attack.

Recommended

“We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the people of Austria, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement added.

RelatedTRT Global - Austria shocked as former high school student kills 10

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh