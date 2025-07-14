Two major commercial pilots’ associations have rejected claims that human error caused an Air India crash that killed 260 people after a preliminary investigation report found the jet’s engine fuel switches had been turned off.

The report, issued on Saturday by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), did not offer any conclusions or apportion blame for the June 12 disaster, but indicated that one pilot asked the other why he cut off fuel, and the second pilot responded that he had not.

No more detail about the cockpit dialogue between the pilots was revealed.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) said it was “deeply disturbed by speculative narratives... particularly the reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide.”

“There is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage,” it said in a statement on Sunday, adding, “it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved.”

“To casually suggest pilot suicide without verified evidence is a gross violation of ethical reporting and a disservice to the dignity of the profession,” it said.