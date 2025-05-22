WORLD
1 min read
North Korean leader Kim condemns warship accident as 'criminal act'
Kim Jong-un says the accident stems from "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism."
North Korean leader Kim condemns warship accident as 'criminal act'
North Korea has recently stepped up naval development efforts, unveiling new military hardware amid growing tensions with regional powers. / Reuters
May 22, 2025

North Korea has said that a major accident occurred the previous day during a ceremony to launch a new warship, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The incident occurred in the eastern port city of Chongjin, where a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer was set to launch, as its stern slid ahead of the bow, causing structural damage and preventing the vessel from fully leaving the shipway.

KCNA attributed the failure to "inexperience" and "operational carelessness."

Recommended

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was present at the ceremony, condemned the accident as a "criminal act" stemming from "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism," stressing that it was beyond tolerable limits.

The destroyer was to be a significant addition to North Korea’s naval forces, marking an ambitious step in military shipbuilding. However, the failed launch has now prompted internal criticism at the highest level.

North Korea has recently stepped up naval development efforts, unveiling new military hardware amid growing tensions with regional powers.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks