Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for "new offensive operations" rather than a ceasefire.

"There is no indication whatsoever that the Russians have received signals to prepare for a post-war situation," he said in his nightly address on Monday.

Zelenskyy said intelligence and military reports indicate Putin "is determined only to present a meeting with America as his personal victory and then continue acting exactly as before, applying the same pressure on Ukraine as before."

The Ukrainian president also stressed that there is "no indication whatsoever" that Russia is preparing for peace, adding that troop redeployments suggest preparations for further attacks.

"If someone is preparing for peace, this is not what he does," said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president added that Kiev continues to brief its partners on the situation on the battlefield, on diplomacy, and Russia's planning future actions.