UN paying 'very close attention' to India and Pakistan situation, urges 'maximum restraint'
"We again urge both the governments of India and the Government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further," spokesman Stephane Dujarric says.
Indian security personnel stand guard in Srinagar / Reuters
April 25, 2025

The UN is paying "very close attention" to the situation between India and Pakistan, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"Obviously, we continue to follow the situation with very deep concern," Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

He reiterated condemnation of an attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 victims.

"We again urge both the governments of India and the Government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further," said Dujarric.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbours rose after unidentified gunmen killed 26 people in Pahalgam, including 25 tourists, mostly Indians, and a local.

Rising tensions

India described it as a "terror attack" with "cross-border" links, blaming Pakistan for supporting it.

Islamabad, however, distanced itself from the attack, saying it was "concerned" and extended condolences to the victims' families.

New Delhi later unilaterally suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, under which the two neighbours regulate the water share of six rivers in the Indus Basin.

Pakistan responded harshly on Thursday, saying there is no provision for unilaterally suspending the water-sharing agreement, which was mediated by the World Bank and signed in September 1960, warning that any attempt by India to divert or stop water to Pakistan would be considered an "act of war."

The two sides also suspended visas for each other's citizens and expelled army advisors, while Islamabad closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

SOURCE:AA
