EU alarmed over Israeli attacks targeting health personnel, aid workers in Gaza
March 25, 2025

The European Commissioner for Equality, preparedness and crisis management has expressed concern over "alarming reports" regarding Israeli attacks targeting health personnel, hospitals and aid workers in besieged Gaza.

"I am concerned by the alarming reports emerging from Gaza, where health personnel, ambulances and hospitals have come under Israeli attack – yet again," Hadja Lahbib said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said these acts undermine the essential and heroic efforts of aid workers striving to save lives in the midst of hostilities.

"Humanitarian aid efforts must continue to help people in desperate need. International Humanitarian Law must be respected by all," she added.

Lahbib said she joins UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher in calling for the respect of all civilians and humanitarian workers.

"We need to ensure the protection of all civilians, including humanitarian workers and their premises at all times, as well as civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, schools and UN premises," she added.

Israeli carnage

Israel unilaterally ended the ceasefire in Gaza on March 18 and renewed its genocidal war, killing 800 Palestinians and wounding over 1,600 others.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while reducing most of the blockaded enclave to ruins and displacing almost the entire population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
