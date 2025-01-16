WAR ON GAZA
Death toll in Gaza tops 46,700 as Israeli attacks intensify
Israel's genocide in Gaza — now in its 467th day — has reportedly killed over 46,707 Palestinians and wounded 110,265 others. In Lebanon, Israel has killed at least 4,063 people since October 2023.
January 16, 2025

At least 62 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll since October 2023 to 46,707, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 110,265 others have been wounded in the ongoing assault.

"Israeli forces killed 62 people and wounded 253 others in six massacres of families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

SOURCE:TRT World
