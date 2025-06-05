President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of phone calls with the leaders of Armenia, Indonesia, and Malaysia on the occasion of Eid al Adha, discussing bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

In a call initiated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, the two leaders exchanged holiday greetings and reviewed the ongoing dialogue between Türkiye and Armenia.

Erdogan emphasised the importance of comprehensive normalisation in the South Caucasus and peaceful negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing satisfaction with the continued contact between Ankara and Yerevan.