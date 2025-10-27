Cote d'Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara has secured a fourth term with a commanding re-election win, according to provisional results announced by the electoral commission on Monday.

The 83-year-old former international banker won 89.77 percent of the vote, his third consecutive decisive victory after the much closer election that brought him to power in 2011.

His predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, refused to acknowledge defeat in that race, sparking a four-month war that killed around 3,000 people.

Ouattara has since overseen a period of relative stability and steady economic growth in the world's biggest cocoa producer.