Palestinian activist Mohsen Mahdawi, who was released from US immigration detention last month, has graduated from Columbia University.

Mahdawi, a green card holder who was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a citizenship interview on April 14 as part of a crackdown on student demonstrators, was released after an order by a US district judge in the state of Vermont on April 30.

Several students cheered for Mahdawi as he walked across the stage wearing a keffiyeh on Monday.

Mahdawi, who earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Columbia's School of General Studies, later joined a vigil outside Columbia's gates, raising a photo of his classmate Mahmoud Khalil, who remains in federal custody.

"Nor the Trump administration, nor Columbia University, nor any power in this world will stop us from being and continuing to be humans," he told the crowd.

A letter calling for Mahdawi's deportation, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, accuses him of using threatening rhetoric toward pro-Israeli bystanders at protests. However, a November 2023 video obtained by CBS News shows Mahdawi, to the contrary, leading chants against a protester who made an antisemitic comment.

Mahdawi has not been convicted of any crimes.