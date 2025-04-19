US
2 min read
Thousands of protesters rally across US against Trump policies
Demonstrators voiced their opposition against a wide range of Trump's policies, including his deportation of migrants, support for Israel in its genocidal war and abandoning Ukraine.
The protests come just two weeks after similar nationwide protests against the Trump administration drew thousands to the streets across the country. / Reuters
April 19, 2025

Thousands of protesters have rallied in Washington and other cities across the US to voice their opposition to President Donald Trump's policies on deportations, government firings, and the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Outside the White House on Saturday, protesters carried banners that read "Workers should have the power," "No kingship," "Stop arming Israel", and "Due process," media footage showed.

Some demonstrators chanted in support of migrants whom the Trump administration has deported or has been attempting to deport, while expressing solidarity with people fired by the federal government and with universities whose funding is threatened by Trump.

"As Trump and his administration mobilise the use of the US deportation machine, we are going to organise networks and systems of resistance to defend our neighbours," a protester said in a rally at Lafayette Square near the White House.

Other protesters waved Palestinian flags while wearing keffiyeh scarves, chanting "free Palestine" and expressing solidarity with Palestinians killed in Israel's war in Gaza.

Some demonstrators carried symbols expressing support for Ukraine and urging Washington to be more decisive in opposing Russia.

The protests come just two weeks after similar nationwide protests against the Trump administration drew thousands to the streets across the country.

Push, push back

Since his January inauguration, Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk, have gutted the federal government, firing over 200,000 workers and attempting to dismantle various agencies.

The administration has also detained scores of foreign students and threatened to stop federal funding to universities over diversity, equity and inclusion programmes, climate initiatives and pro-Palestine protests. Rights groups have condemned the policies.

Trump is accused of taking Russia's side in its war with Ukraine, and the US explicitly made it clear it will continue to support Israel in its genocidal war in besieged Gaza.

Near the Washington Monument, banners from protesters read: "hate never made any nation great" and "equal rights for all does not mean less rights for you."

Demonstrations were also held in New York City and Chicago, among dozens of other locations. It marked the second day of nationwide demonstrations since Trump took office.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
