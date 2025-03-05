Syria's foreign minister has vowed to swiftly rid the country of chemical weapons remaining after the downfall of the Assad regime and appealed to the international community for help.

Asaad Hassan al Shaibani spoke on Wednesday during closed-door meetings at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, where he became the first Syrian foreign minister to address the disarmament agency.

Following a sarin gas attack that killed hundreds of people in 2013, Assad-led Syria joined the agency under a US-Russian deal and 1,300 metric tons of chemical weapons and precursors were destroyed.

But three inquiries - by a joint UN-OPCW mechanism, the OPCW's Investigation and Identification team, and a UN war crimes probe - concluded that Syrian regime forces under Assad used the nerve agent sarin and chlorine barrel bombs in attacks during the civil war that killed or injured thousands.

As part of membership, Damascus was supposed to undergo inspections but for more than a decade the OPCW was prevented from uncovering the true scale of the chemical weapons programme.

‘Painful legacy’

"Syria is ready ... to solve this decades-old problem imposed on us by a previous regime," al Shaibani told delegates.