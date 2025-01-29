An opinion poll indicated that 85 percent of Greenlanders do not wish their Arctic island — a semi-autonomous Danish territory — to become a part of the United States, with nearly half saying they see interest by US President Donald Trump as a threat.

Trump said earlier this month that Greenland was vital to US security and Denmark should give up control of the strategically important island.

The survey by pollster Verian, commissioned by the Danish newspaper Berlingske and Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq, showed only 6 percent of Greenlanders are in favour of their island becoming part of the US, with 9 percent undecided.

The poll showed that 45 percent viewed Trump's interest in Greenland as a threat, with 43 percent saying they see it as an opportunity, leaving 13 percent undecided.

Greenland enjoys many of the same welfare benefits as Denmark such as universal healthcare and free education.

Only 8 percent of those polled said they would be willing to change their Danish citizenship to American, 55 percent said they would prefer to be Danish citizens, and 37 percent were undecided.

Not for sale