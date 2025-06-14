Iran has become Israel’s primary theatre of combat, overtaking Gaza as the military’s focus, as Israeli air strikes intensify across Iranian territory, the Israeli forces said.

According to a report by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Saturday, military officials said roughly 150 targets inside Iran were struck by air force jets over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military said it “created a safe route to Iran’s capital, Tehran, and that they can now operate freely in its airspace”.

This shift in priority, the military said, “is in the hope of bringing the hostages back as quickly as possible”, referring to captives held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack.

Israel estimates that 54 hostages remain in Gaza, including 20 believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, more than 10,100 Palestinians are being held in Israeli prisons under harsh conditions, with reports of torture, starvation and medical neglect, according to Palestinian and Israeli rights groups.