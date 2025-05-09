TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan reveals he survived poisoning attempt
Türkiye's top diplomat Hakan Fidan says he was exposed to arsenic and mercury, describing the incident as part of ongoing physical and character attacks against him.
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan reveals he survived poisoning attempt
Fidan, who previously led Türkiye’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT), said he had been targeted by terrorist groups since the day he entered the service. / AA
May 9, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said he was the target of an assassination attempt involving heavy metal poisoning around four and five years ago.

Speaking in a televised interview on 24 TV, Fidan said he had been exposed to high levels of arsenic and mercury. “These were revealed in tests,” he added, stating that he had been poisoned and that this amounted to an attempt on his life.

Fidan, who previously led Türkiye’s National Intelligence Agency (MIT), said he had been targeted by terrorist groups since the day he entered the service.

Recommended

He also criticised the country’s main opposition party, accusing it of using information allegedly produced by terrorist groups and criminal networks in political discourse. “This is a dangerous path,” Fidan said. “Aside from character assassinations, we were physically targeted. I was poisoned.”

No further details were provided on when or where the incident took place.

Fidan held previously key roles in foreign policy and security within the Turkish government.

He also served as Deputy Undersecretary and later as Undersecretary/Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), a role he held for 13 years until his appointment as foreign minister.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit