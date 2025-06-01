Several people have been injured when a man set people on fire in the vicinity of a demonstration in the US state of Colorado held to raise awareness on hostages being held in Gaza, said local authorities.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn told reporters on Sunday that several individuals sustained injuries, including burns and other wounds. He did not provide an exact number of those injured.

Redfearn said the suspect was " taken into custody without incident" and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The suspect's name has not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Local authorities said at least six were injured in the attack, aged 67 to 88.

Boulder Police Department said they were not calling it a terror attack at this time, and it's irresponsible to speculate the motive right now.

However, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that federal authorities are treating the incident as a "targeted terror attack."