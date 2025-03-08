Four years after seizing power from the elected administration, the head of the military government declared Myanmar will hold a general election within 10 months, state-run media has reported.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday the election will take place either in December or January 2026 at the latest, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper on Saturday.

He announced the dates in a press conference while on an official visit to Belarus, one of the few allies of Myanmar’s military government, saying that 53 political parties have already submitted their lists to participate in the election.

However, Min Aung did not mention the exact election dates.

The announcement comes as Myanmar is roiled by a civil war in which the army has been forced onto the defensive against pro-democracy militants as well as ethnic militias seeking autonomy in much of the country.

The army takeover from Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021 has been met with widespread popular opposition, triggering armed resistance, and large parts of the country are embroiled in conflict.

The ruling military has since said an election was the primary goal but has repeatedly pushed back the date.