Germany to deport several foreign residents over protests against Israel's genocide in Gaza — report
Berlin authorities target Cooper Longbottom, Kasia Wlaszczyk, Shane O'Brien, and Roberta Murray for their participation in anti-genocide protests, The Intercept reports.
People demonstrate in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Berlin [Reuters File] / Reuters
April 1, 2025

German authorities are seeking to deport four foreign residents for taking part in pro-Palestine and anti-genocide protests, according to a news report, a decision that mimics Trump administration’s bid to silence pro-Palestine activists in America.

According to online outlet The Intercept, Berlin's Senate administration issued deportation orders for nationals from the United States, Poland, and Ireland, despite none having been convicted of any crimes. The orders are scheduled to take effect within a month.

"What we're seeing here is straight out of the far right's playbook," said Alexander Gorski, an attorney representing two of the affected protesters. "You can see it in the US and Germany, too: Political dissent is silenced by targeting the migration status of protesters."

The authorities' allegations against Cooper Longbottom, Kasia Wlaszczyk, Shane O'Brien, and Roberta Murray stem from their participation in pro-Palestine demonstrations, including an occupation of Berlin's Free University building in late 2024.

According to the report, the deportation orders, issued under German migration law, came despite internal objections from the head of Berlin's state immigration agency and were driven by political pressure.

The individuals are accused of supporting "terrorism and anti-Semitism", with allegations including chanting banned slogans or minor confrontations with police. They are challenging the decision, condemning what they describe as Germany "weaponising migration law."

Internal emails obtained by The Intercept reveal political pressure behind the deportation decisions, despite pushback from immigration officials in Berlin.

The orders are expected to take effect in less than a month.The decision has sparked backlash, with critics calling it an assault on free speech and asking whether Germany is following in the footsteps of the Trump administration.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
