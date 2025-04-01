German authorities are seeking to deport four foreign residents for taking part in pro-Palestine and anti-genocide protests, according to a news report, a decision that mimics Trump administration’s bid to silence pro-Palestine activists in America.

According to online outlet The Intercept, Berlin's Senate administration issued deportation orders for nationals from the United States, Poland, and Ireland, despite none having been convicted of any crimes. The orders are scheduled to take effect within a month.

"What we're seeing here is straight out of the far right's playbook," said Alexander Gorski, an attorney representing two of the affected protesters. "You can see it in the US and Germany, too: Political dissent is silenced by targeting the migration status of protesters."

The authorities' allegations against Cooper Longbottom, Kasia Wlaszczyk, Shane O'Brien, and Roberta Murray stem from their participation in pro-Palestine demonstrations, including an occupation of Berlin's Free University building in late 2024.