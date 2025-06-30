The US has approved a $510 million sale of munitions guidance kits and related support to Israel, the State Department announced.

The potential sale includes 3,845 KMU-558B/B Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits for BLU-109 bomb bodies and 3,280 KMU-572 F/B JDAM kits for MK 82 bomb bodies, along with associated engineering, logistics, and technical support, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement on Monday.

"This proposed sale will enhance Israel's capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend its borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers," the DSCA said.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives."

The statement added that the implementation of the sale won't "alter the basic military balance in the region" and won't require the assignment of additional US government or contractor representatives to Israel.

Related TRT Global - Rights groups blast UK court over Israel arms export ruling

Carnage continues

The announcement comes as Israel continues its brutal carnage in besieged Gaza and as US President Donald Trump presses for a ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that Netanyahu had "expressed interest" in a meeting with Trump and that both sides were "working on a date."