The Fed kept the benchmark lending rate at a range between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent at the end of its two-day meeting, with officials pencilling in two rate cuts this year, similar to earlier projections.

The move is likely to draw the ire of Trump, who has repeatedly pressured the independent central bank for rate reductions, and on Wednesday called Fed Chair Jerome Powell "stupid" for not lowering rates more quickly.

"We have a stupid person, frankly, at the Fed," Trump said in reference to Powell, hours before it was due to release its policy decision.

"We have no inflation, we have only success, and I'd like to see interest rates get down," he added, speaking at the White House. "Maybe I should go to the Fed. Am I allowed to appoint myself?"

The Fed said in a statement that "uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated."

The central bank also cut its expectations for economic growth this year and raised its inflation and unemployment forecasts in updated projections.

The Fed's decision was in line with analysts' expectations, with observers largely expecting policymakers to adopt a wait-and-see approach as they monitor the effects of Trump's broad tariffs on the world's biggest economy.

Trump on Wednesday insisted there was no need to worry about price increases.

While the president has imposed a 10 percent tariff on most US trading partners and steeper levies on imports of steel, aluminium and autos in recent months, these have not triggered widespread price surges so far.

This is partly because Trump has backed off or postponed some of his most punishing salvos, while businesses are relying on existing inventory to avoid hiking consumer costs directly.

But economists expect it will take several months for tariffs to flow into consumer prices, and the Federal Reserve is proceeding cautiously with interest rate adjustments.

On Wednesday, it cut its expectations for 2025 economic growth to 1.4 percent from its March projection of 1.7 percent.