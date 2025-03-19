Gaza has officially entered the first phase of famine amid Israeli curbs on the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave, local authorities have said.

"Gaza has officially entered the first stage of famine, with nearly two million people completely losing their food security," Ismail Thawabteh, who heads Gaza’s government media office, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Palestinians are living an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to Israel’s closure of crossings and the blocking of the entry of humanitarian aid,” he added.

Thawabteh said all markets in Gaza have run out of basic food supplies, “depriving Palestinian residents of the most necessities of life.”

“Dozens of bakeries have stopped operating due to the ban on fuel imports, causing a major drop in the amount of bread available to Palestinians in Gaza,” he added.

On Friday, the World Food Programme (WFP) said that it has not been able to transport any food supplies into Gaza since March 2, due to Israel's closure of all border crossing points for both humanitarian and commercial supplies.

‘Life in Gaza is at risk’