POLITICS
3 min read
Iran's uranium enrichment levels ‘very close’ to weapons grade, warns IAEA chief Grossi
'When you accumulate and continue to accumulate…very, very close to what is needed for a nuclear explosive device, then we cannot ignore it,' says Rafael Grossi.
Iran's uranium enrichment levels ‘very close’ to weapons grade, warns IAEA chief Grossi
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi holds a news conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, June 9, 2025. / Reuters
June 10, 2025

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog expressed grave concern Monday over the scale of Iran’s uranium enrichment, warning that the country’s current stockpile is edging dangerously close to the threshold needed for a nuclear weapon.

Speaking at a news conference following the opening of the Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the level of enrichment being carried out by Tehran “cannot be ignored.”

“Uranium enrichment per se is not a forbidden activity, which is something my Iranian counterparts always tell me,” Grossi said. “But when you accumulate and continue to accumulate…very, very close to what is needed for a nuclear explosive device, then we cannot ignore it.”

“There is no medical or civilian use for it. That is why it is important for us,” he added.

While enrichment is permitted under international law and Iran’s commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Grossi made it clear that the degree and pace of Iran’s enrichment program raises red flags from a safeguards perspective.

His remarks came amid renewed diplomatic tension over Iran’s nuclear file. Iran and the US have engaged in five rounds of indirect talks since April, mediated by Oman, in a bid to find a path back to a nuclear agreement following the US’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

But a major obstacle remains: Iran’s refusal to halt enrichment, which it insists is its sovereign right under the NPT. Iran, meanwhile, said that a new round of nuclear negotiations with the US have been planned for Sunday.

Responding to questions about a potential referral of Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council and the reactivation of the “snapback” sanctions mechanism, Grossi said: “Well, I think everything is interconnected.”

He noted that while the IAEA remains a technical body, it supports diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington and continues its verification work independently.

Recommended

Grossi also commented on Iran’s claim that it had obtained documents related to Israel’s nuclear program.

“This seems to refer to Soreq, which is a research facility which we inspect, by the way,” he said, noting that the agency has not received any official communication about the issue.

He said that while the IAEA monitors the Soreq site under a limited safeguards agreement with Israel, it does not have access to other parts of Israel’s nuclear infrastructure, including the Dimona facility.

Addressing recent Israeli threats of a military strike against Iran’s nuclear sites, Grossi emphasised the agency’s role in promoting peaceful solutions.

“We are trying to solve this without the use of violence or force,” he said.

Iran has responded by warning that it would retaliate forcefully against any such attack, with officials vowing “a devastating response” to any Israeli military action.

While Grossi reiterated that the IAEA is not accusing Iran of developing nuclear weapons, he stressed that the current levels of enrichment demand international attention and verification.

“Because of the fact that we haven't received the answers we need, we cannot assure that everything is in peaceful uses,” he said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China
Israeli troops involved in Gaza genocide, their mothers resist redeployment to fight Netanyahu's war
Gaza genocide casualties 200,000+, military didn't adhere to war rules, admits ex-Israel army chief
Hamas defiant on stance, calls Israel's attack on Qatar a 'direct shot' at Trump's truce plan
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat