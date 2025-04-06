WORLD
Mass protests erupt across US against Trump policies
Opponents of the Republican president's policies -- from government staffing cuts to trade tariffs and eroding civil liberties -- rallied in Washington, New York, Houston, Los Angeles and Florida, among other locations.
Protesters braved rain and gloomy conditions in New York to voice their anger. / Reuters
April 6, 2025

Protesters flooded the streets of several major US cities on Saturday to oppose the divisive policies of President Donald Trump, in the largest demonstrations since his return to the White House.

"I am so angry, I'm so mad, all the time, yes. A bunch of privileged, white alleged rapists are controlling our country. It's not great," said New York painter Shaina Kesner, 43, joining a crowd that marched through the heart of Manhattan.

In Washington, thousands of demonstrators -- many traveling from across the United States -- gathered on the National Mall where dozens of speakers rallied opposition to Trump.

"We have about 100 people who have come down by bus and van from New Hampshire to protest against this outrageous administration (that) is causing us to lose our allies across the world, and causing devastation to people here at home," said Diane Kolifrath, 64, a bike tour guide.

"They're gutting our government."

The rallies even extended to some European capitals, where demonstrators voiced opposition to Trump and his aggressive trade policies.

"What's happening in America is everyone's problem," Liz Chamberlin, a dual US-British citizen told AFP at a London rally.

"It's economic lunacy... He is going to push us into a global recession."

And in Berlin, 70-year-old retiree Susanne Fest said Trump had created "a constitutional crisis," adding, "The guy is a lunatic."

In the US, a loose coalition of left-leaning groups like MoveOn and Women's March organized "Hands Off" events in more than 1,000 cities and in every congressional district, the groups said.

Anger

Trump has angered many Americans by moving aggressively to downsize the government, unilaterally impose conservative values and sharply pressure even friendly countries over borders and trade, causing stock markets to tank.

"We're out here to stop the, honestly, fascism at this point. We're stopping a leader from... jailing his opponents, stopping him from jailing just random people, immigrants," protester Dominic Santella told AFP at a rally in Boston.

Many Democrats are irate that their party, in the minority in both houses of Congress, has seemed so helpless to resist Trump's aggressive moves.

At the National Mall, just blocks from the White House, thousands heard speakers including Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who served as impeachment manager during Trump's second impeachment.

"No moral person wants an economy-crashing dictator who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing," he told the crowd.

Activist Graylan Hagler, 71, also addressed the protest, saying: "They've woken up a sleeping giant, and they haven't seen nothing yet."

"We will not sit down, we will not be quiet, and we will not go away."

Saturday's demonstrations were largely peaceful. An upbeat atmosphere prevailed on a mild day in Washington, with protesters ranging from the elderly to young couples with infants in strollers.

