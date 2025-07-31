Asian markets mostly fell on Thursday while the dollar held most of its gains as traders weighed a cautious Federal Reserve with strong tech earnings and Donald Trump's tariffs on key economies, South Korea and India.

The central bank held interest rates steady and refrained from suggesting it would cut any time soon, despite as he brushed off relentless pressure from the US president, with recent data indicating inflation remains elevated.

While two members of the policy board took the rare move of dissenting and voting to cut, investors pared their bets on a reduction in September, sending the dollar rallying against its peers.

The bank cited a moderation in economic activity in the first half and "solid" labour market conditions, but warned "uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated", while inflation too is somewhat heightened.

Asked about Trump's tariff deals and whether they brought more certainty, Fed boss Jerome Powell told reporters: "It's been a very dynamic time for these trade negotiations."

He added that "we're still a ways away from seeing where things settle down".

Kerry Craig of JP Morgan Asset Management said: "With some details on baseline tariffs only just becoming clear, and many of the details of the recently agreed 'deals' still to be ironed out, the risk is that inflation rates will continue to rise in the coming months."

Tariffs avalanche

The latest developments on the trade front saw Trump announce a deal that sees 15 percent tariffs on South Korean goods and a commitment from Seoul to invest $350 billion in the United States.