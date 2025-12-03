President Donald Trump has delivered a series of disparaging remarks about Somali immigrants, saying he does not want them in the United States and urging them to "go back" to their homeland and "fix it."
Speaking during a lengthy Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump claimed Somali immigrants rely heavily on US welfare programmes and offer "nothing" to the country.
"They contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88 percent or something. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country," he said.
"Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country."
He repeated similar comments moments later, saying: "We’re at a tipping point. The country will go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."
The remarks came as the administration halts all asylum decisions following last week’s shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC, allegedly carried out by an Afghan refugee.
One Guardsman was killed, and another remains in critical condition.
Reverse migration
Trump has used the incident to intensify his calls for what he describes as "reverse migration" of legal immigrants, including from Somalia, and has pledged to "permanently pause migration from all Third World countries."
The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing an operation targeting Somali immigrants in Minneapolis, officials said.
Around 40,000 Minnesota residents were born in Somalia, according to US Census estimates.
ICE will deploy about 100 officers from across the country to support the operation, which will primarily focus on Somali immigrants with outstanding deportation orders.
Most Somali-Americans in the Minneapolis–St Paul region are either citizens, permanent residents or hold other legal status.
Trump also criticised Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis in Congress and has long been one of his political targets.
He referred to Omar as "garbage" and said "her friends are garbage."
Omar responded: "His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs."
The planned ICE operation follows Trump’s pledge last month to revoke Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota.
He has repeatedly cited a federal investigation into alleged healthcare fraud in the state, though prosecutors did not link the case to immigration status.