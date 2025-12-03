President Donald Trump has delivered a series of disparaging remarks about Somali immigrants, saying he does not want them in the United States and urging them to "go back" to their homeland and "fix it."

Speaking during a lengthy Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump claimed Somali immigrants rely heavily on US welfare programmes and offer "nothing" to the country.

"They contribute nothing. The welfare is like 88 percent or something. They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country," he said.

"Their country is no good for a reason. Your country stinks, and we don’t want them in our country."

He repeated similar comments moments later, saying: "We’re at a tipping point. The country will go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country."

The remarks came as the administration halts all asylum decisions following last week’s shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, DC, allegedly carried out by an Afghan refugee.

One Guardsman was killed, and another remains in critical condition.

Reverse migration

Trump has used the incident to intensify his calls for what he describes as "reverse migration" of legal immigrants, including from Somalia, and has pledged to "permanently pause migration from all Third World countries."