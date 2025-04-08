The European Union is responding to the US's latest tariffs on EU goods while keeping the option for negotiations open, Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, told a press conference following an emergency meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council on Trade.

The US tariffs now affect €380 billion ($416.8 billion) worth of EU exports—around 70 percent of the total—with duties ranging from 20 percent to over 25 percent, he noted.

"The current trade situation with the United States, our most significant partner, is in a tough spot," he said, adding that his focus has been on starting meaningful talks with the US administration and that communication with US officials has remained open and honest.

Sefcovic stressed that both the EU and the US face shared challenges such as global overcapacity, competition in semiconductors and access to critical minerals, adding: "If we team up, we could build a truly Trans-Atlantic marketplace that benefits both sides."

He highlighted that the EU has already made a strong offer, eliminating tariffs on cars and all industrial goods.

However, Sefcovic also made clear that engaging the US will take time and effort. He noted that the US views tariffs not just as a tactic but as a correction, which means real talks are still in the early stages.

He repeated the EU’s willingness to negotiate at any time but said it will not wait forever.

"While the EU remains open to and strongly prefers negotiations, we will not wait endlessly until we see tangible progress," he said.

Until there is progress, the EU will act on three fronts. First, it will defend its interests with countermeasures.

EU prepares retaliatory tariffs



Sefcovic said the European Commission has reviewed input from member states and more than 660 stakeholders and is ready to present a strong list of retaliatory tariffs.

That list, including exact tariff levels, will be sent to EU countries later in the day. A vote is set for April 9, and duties will be applied in two phases—starting on April 15 and May 15.