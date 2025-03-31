US
White House says administration moved past Signalgate incident, considers 'case closed'
Trump earlier criticised the media coverage of the incident, calling it "old and boring."
Leavitt didn't elaborate on measures taken regarding leaked Signal chat, but says the White House considers "case closed" / AP
March 31, 2025

The White House has said that steps have been taken to ensure that a case like the Signal chat, in which Trump administration officials discussed US war plans on a commercial messaging app, will not happen again.

President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, did not elaborate on those measures, but she told reporters on Monday the White House considers the case closed.

After Leavitt's comments, US lawmakers stressed the significance of the incident, slamming the Trump administration for how they handled the situation.

"The Trump Administration's mishandling of sensitive military plans was a staggering failure," Congresswoman Madeleine Dean said on X. "It's time for accountability. It's time for answers."

Representative Dan Goldman said Signalgate endangers every American, not just troops.

"Allies are questioning whether to share intelligence due to Trump officials' reckless handling of it," Goldman said on X. "Trump is making us all less safe."

Congressman Dave Min told NewsNation that the incident is both a national security issue and an issue of breaking the law.

"As a former SEC enforcement attorney, I take the law seriously. Clearly, Oversight Republicans don't," Min said.

RelatedTRT Global - Private data of Trump officials in 'Signalgate' scandal reportedly exposed in online leaks

'Old and boring'

Trump criticised the repeated media coverage of the incident, calling it "old and boring".

"This story and narrative is so old and boring, but only used because we are having the most successful 'First One Hundred Presidential Days' in the history of America," Trump wrote.

The administration and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have denied that classified information was shared on the Signal app.

However, newly released screenshots from The Atlantic show Hegseth discussing the timing, location, and weapons planned for a US strike.

The chat included senior Trump officials, including Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

A US federal judge on Thursday said he would direct the government to preserve Signal messages exchanged by senior officials discussing plans to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
