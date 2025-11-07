TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Romania backs Türkiye’s EU membership as key to Black Sea security
Oana Toiu hails Türkiye as Romania’s top partner outside the EU, pledging deeper defence and economic cooperation.
Romania backs Türkiye’s EU membership as key to Black Sea security
Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu emphasised Bucharest’s support for Ankara’s EU aspirations and praised their growing partnership within NATO. / AA
November 7, 2025

Türkiye’s full European Union membership is crucial for ensuring long-term stability and security in the Black Sea region, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on Friday.

Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a joint press conference in Ankara, Toiu emphasised Bucharest’s support for Ankara’s EU aspirations and praised their growing partnership within NATO.

“We support Türkiye’s EU candidacy. Türkiye’s full EU membership is a key element for ensuring security in the Black Sea,” Toiu said, noting that trilateral cooperation among Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria within NATO could expand into broader regional initiatives.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye slams Israel over Gaza aid blockade, calls situation 'unacceptable'

Erdogan invited to EU summit

Toiu also announced that the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will take place in Bucharest next year, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the Türkiye-Romania strategic partnership.

RECOMMENDED

She said Romanian President Nicușor Dan had invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the summit, describing Türkiye as “Romania’s most important partner outside the EU.”

The two ministers discussed strengthening trade and investment ties, with Toiu highlighting new opportunities in defence collaboration — including a joint armored vehicle production project — and favorable conditions for Turkish investors in Romania.

On regional affairs, Toiu thanked Türkiye for its efforts in supporting humanitarian relief and mediation in Gaza and reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to working with the US, Qatar, and Egypt toward a lasting peace.

Expanding Black Sea cooperation

Toiu underscored that Romania and Türkiye, as NATO allies, are stepping up joint initiatives to enhance security and economic resilience in the Black Sea. 

“We are working hard to strengthen our economic foundation and tap into the Black Sea’s full potential,” she said, citing outcomes from the NATO Industry Forum held earlier in Bucharest.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida