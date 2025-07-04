The UN human rights chief Volker Turk has welcomed a decision by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights stating that states in the Americas have legal obligations to address the climate crisis, describing it as “a landmark step forward for the region and beyond”.

"Armed with the Court’s guidance and that of others, including the UN Human Rights Office, states should be in no doubt about the existence and scope of their human rights obligations in this area," he said.

Turk emphasised that states have a "bedrock obligation under international law" to avoid actions that cause irreversible climate and environmental harm not only to safeguard current populations but also for "the interests of future generations."

"As the impact of climate change becomes ever more visible across the world, the Court is clear: people have a right to a stable climate and a healthy environment," he said.

As legal pressure mounts on governments to act on climate, recent data underscores just how deeply countries in the Americas are entangled in the crisis they’re being asked to confront.

US pollution

In the United States, carbon pollution from the power sector climbed five percent in the first half of 2025, driven by a resurgence in coal use, according to data from Ember.