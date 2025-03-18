TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for international action
“It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence,” says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ankara urged the international community to take a firm stance against Israel’s aggression, emphasising the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire. / TRT World
March 18, 2025

Türkiye has strongly condemned Israel’s latest airstrikes on besieged Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians, calling the attacks a continuation of what it describes as Tel Aviv’s "genocide policy."

In a statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the escalation marked a new phase of brutality by the Netanyahu government.

"Israel defies humanity through its violations of international law and universal values in the gravest way," the statement read.

The ministry also warned that Israel’s actions threaten regional stability at a time when global efforts are being made to restore peace. "It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence," it said.

Ankara urged the international community to take a firm stance against Israel’s aggression, emphasising the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as well as the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestine’s Gaza.

"Türkiye reiterates its unwavering support for the just cause of the Palestinian people and reaffirms its commitment to contributing to efforts aimed at securing peace and stability in the region," the statement concluded.

